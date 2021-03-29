March 29, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Cricketers 'Cooked': Virat Kohli Demands Better Scheduling In Future

Cricketers 'Cooked': Virat Kohli Demands Better Scheduling In Future

Days before the start of IPL 2021, India and RCB captain Virat Kohli highlighted the plight of cricketers who are living inside bio-secure bubbles

Outlook Web Bureau 29 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Cricketers 'Cooked': Virat Kohli Demands Better Scheduling In Future
Virat Kohli making his point
Courtesy: BCCI
Cricketers 'Cooked': Virat Kohli Demands Better Scheduling In Future
outlookindia.com
2021-03-29T22:08:20+05:30

Talking about two months inside bio-secure bubble during India's series against visiting England, captain Virat Kohli on Sunday said that "scheduling needs to be looked at in future". (More Cricket News)

India defeated England by seven runs in the third and final ODI match in Pune to complete a 2-1 series win. The hosts had also won the preceding Test and ODI series, 3-1 and 3-2 respectively.

And now, many players from both camps have already joined their respective franchises for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which starts on April 9. Kohli himself will lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the lung opener against Rohit Sharma-led defending champions Mumbai Indians.

"You can't expect everyone to be at the same level of mental strength. Some times you do get cooked and you do feel like a bit of a change," Kohli added while also expecting better scheduling in the future.

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the world, Indian cricketers have been living in bubbles since September last year.

First, they traveled to the United Arab Emirates for the 2020 IPL, then moved Down Under for the tour of Australia, then returned home for the England series.

The home series was played in Chennai, Ahmedabad and Pune.

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

What A Day That Was: Old Picture Of Wasim Akram Celebrating Holi In India Goes Viral

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Pune Cricket India vs England India national cricket team England national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos