Cricket World Cup Semifinal, Australia Vs England: Mitchell Starc Breaks Glenn McGrath's Record With 27th Wicket

Australia paceman Mitchell Starc has broken fellow countryman Glenn McGrath record of most wickets in a single Cricket World Cup edition, after dismissing England's Jonny Bairstow in the 18th over of the second innings of their semifinal clash, at Edgbaston on July 11. Starc now has 27 scalps in the ongoing tournament.

McGrath had registered 26 wickets in his country's victorious campaign in the 2007 World Cup.

Starc is currently joint-fifth (with Chaminda Vaas) in the all-time wicket-takers list in World Cups, with 49 wickets within 18 fixtures in two editions. McGrath leads the pack with 71 dismissals (in 39 matches) followed by Muttiah Muralitharan (68), Lasith Malinga (56) and Wasim Akram (55).

In the ongoing competition, Starc has registered two five-wicket hauls and two four-wicket hauls. Also, in the list of highest wicket-takers in the ongoing tournament, Mustafizur Rahman (20) and Jofra Archer (19) are second and third.

Australia are in danger of being eliminated 223 runs off 49 overs, with Steve Smith's 85-run knock somewhat anchoring the defending champions target. If England win, they will face New Zealand at Lord's, on July 14 in the final clash.