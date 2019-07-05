﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup: India's Virat Kohli Meets Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane – WATCH

Cricket World Cup: India's Virat Kohli Meets Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane – WATCH

Virat Kohli and Tottenham Hotspur's (England captain) Harry Kane met and played cricket. Kohli is currently with India in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. Kane also wished Kohli good luck for the tournament, except if his side faces England.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 July 2019
Cricket World Cup: India's Virat Kohli Meets Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane – WATCH
The duo met in England, where Kohli is with the Indian team for the World Cup. They batted and bowled against each other.
Twitter
Cricket World Cup: India's Virat Kohli Meets Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane – WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-07-05T18:59:56+0530

India have already booked a place in the semifinals of the ongoing Cricket World Cup, but a win against Sri Lanka can propel them to top spot, if other results go their way. Virat Kohli's side will be hoping to build momentum ahead of the knockout phase. Also, the skipper met his most famous fan, Harry Kane. Kane took to Twitter to share a video, and wished him good luck for the tournament except if his side face England.

(HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS)

The Three Lions captain tweeted, "Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord's recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England!"

The duo met in England, where Kohli is with the Indian team for the World Cup. They batted and bowled against each other.

Kane asked Kohli, "Hi mate, good to see you. How you doing? You ok? you good? You got a bit? You got football?"

Kohli replied, "I love football. That's what we were talking about the other day. Every cricket team plays football for warm ups. I bet none of the football teams ever try cricket!"

Towards the end of the video, Kohli quipped, "he is much better at cricket than I am at football!"

India face Sri Lanka on July 6 at Headingley Carnegie.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Harry Kane Virat Kohli Cricket World Cup 2019 Tottenham Hotspur England Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'Virtual Tours To Uzbekistan' Corner Is Opened In The Uzbek Embassy In Delhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters