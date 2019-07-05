Cricket World Cup: India's Virat Kohli Meets Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane – WATCH

India have already booked a place in the semifinals of the ongoing Cricket World Cup, but a win against Sri Lanka can propel them to top spot, if other results go their way. Virat Kohli's side will be hoping to build momentum ahead of the knockout phase. Also, the skipper met his most famous fan, Harry Kane. Kane took to Twitter to share a video, and wished him good luck for the tournament except if his side face England.

(HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS)

The Three Lions captain tweeted, "Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord's recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England!"

Brilliant spending time with @imVkohli at Lord’s recently. Wish him all the best for the rest of the World Cup except if they play England! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/dnWLZbLDyH — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 5, 2019

The duo met in England, where Kohli is with the Indian team for the World Cup. They batted and bowled against each other.

Kane asked Kohli, "Hi mate, good to see you. How you doing? You ok? you good? You got a bit? You got football?"

Kohli replied, "I love football. That's what we were talking about the other day. Every cricket team plays football for warm ups. I bet none of the football teams ever try cricket!"

Towards the end of the video, Kohli quipped, "he is much better at cricket than I am at football!"

India face Sri Lanka on July 6 at Headingley Carnegie.