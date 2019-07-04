﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup: India's MS Dhoni Caught On Camera Spitting Blood While Batting Vs England

Cricket World Cup: India's MS Dhoni Caught On Camera Spitting Blood While Batting Vs England

India fell to a defeat against England in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, with MS Dhoni tasked to maintain the required run-rate.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 July 2019
Cricket World Cup: India's MS Dhoni Caught On Camera Spitting Blood While Batting Vs England
The viral images showed that the former captain, was bleeding from his hand, which has been revealed as a thumb injury due to being hit by one the English deliveries.
Twitter
Cricket World Cup: India's MS Dhoni Caught On Camera Spitting Blood While Batting Vs England
outlookindia.com
2019-07-04T19:43:36+0530

Lately, MS Dhoni has faced a lot of criticism due to his lack of intent in his batting approach. Against England, India fell to a defeat in the Cricket World Cup, Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav had the job to chase. Both fell short, and then began to rotate strike to keep the required run rate. Also, what really caught everyone's eye, were pictures showing that Dhoni was bleeding but he still continued batting.

(HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

The viral images showed that the former captain, was bleeding from his hand, which has been revealed as a thumb injury due to being hit by one of the English deliveries. Dhoni was seen in pain, but he sucked his thumb and just spat out the blood.

ALSO READ: India's MS Dhoni Likely To Retire From International Format After Cricket World Cup: Reports

It is also being reported that Dhoni is set to retire after the tournament. India's last match in the global showpiece event is likely to be his last match in national colors. A senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity, "You never know with MS Dhoni. But it is unlikely that he will continue to play for India after this World Cup. But since his decisions to quit captaincy from the three formats have been taken so suddenly, it is very difficult to predict at the moment."

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mahendra Singh Dhoni Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Rahul Dravid Set To Take Over As Head Of Cricket At NCA: Reports
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters