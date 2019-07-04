Cricket World Cup: India's MS Dhoni Caught On Camera Spitting Blood While Batting Vs England

Lately, MS Dhoni has faced a lot of criticism due to his lack of intent in his batting approach. Against England, India fell to a defeat in the Cricket World Cup, Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav had the job to chase. Both fell short, and then began to rotate strike to keep the required run rate. Also, what really caught everyone's eye, were pictures showing that Dhoni was bleeding but he still continued batting.

The viral images showed that the former captain, was bleeding from his hand, which has been revealed as a thumb injury due to being hit by one of the English deliveries. Dhoni was seen in pain, but he sucked his thumb and just spat out the blood.

.@msdhoni played with an injured thumb, and spat out blood. But still, there are “Experts” out there on social media, who question his “intent”. Stupefied is the word!#TeamIndia #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/uetkN903Yz — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) July 2, 2019

It is also being reported that Dhoni is set to retire after the tournament. India's last match in the global showpiece event is likely to be his last match in national colors. A senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity, "You never know with MS Dhoni. But it is unlikely that he will continue to play for India after this World Cup. But since his decisions to quit captaincy from the three formats have been taken so suddenly, it is very difficult to predict at the moment."