Ravindra Jadeja put in a majestic display in India's defeat to New Zealand in their Cricket World Cup semifinal clash at Old Trafford, on July 10. His performance was more of a shoutout to his critics that he still has it in him to shine in the ODI format. Social media particularly focused on Sanjay Manjrekar, who had criticized at the all-rounder during the tournament. Shooting ace Abhinav Bindra added his presence to the drama, by stating that Jadeja was motivated by the criticism.

(IND v NZ HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

The Olympic gold-medallist took to Twitter, stated, ". @sanjaymanjrekar got Jadeja’s juices flowing ! I am certain it had a positive effect on his game. Sometimes a kick on ones ego can have a positive impact. #psychology#athletes".

. @sanjaymanjrekar got Jadeja’s juices flowing ! I am certain it had a positive effect on his game. Sometimes a kick on ones ego can have a positive impact. #psychology#athletes — Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 11, 2019

Jadeja put in a gritty 77-run knock helping India rebuild alongside MS Dhoni.

ALSO READ: OPINION | Hats Off To Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni But New Zealand Bowlers Fantastic: Srikkanth

He was excellent while bowling also, notching a wicket coupled with two catches.

In a video posted by ICC, Manjrekar also apologized and stated that Jadeja's knock tore his criticism apart.

In a clash played over two days due to rain, New Zealand staged a comeback with some brilliant bowling and fielding display, scripting an 18-run victory.