Ravindra Jadeja smashed 77 off 59 balls, packed with four sixes and four fours in India's Cricket World Cup semifinal defeat to New Zealand at Old Trafford, on July 10. Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra feels that Sanjay Manjrekar's criticism motivated the all-rounder to put in an excellent effort.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 July 2019
Jadeja put in a gritty 77-run knock helping India rebuild alongside MS Dhoni.
AP
outlookindia.com
2019-07-11T13:17:28+0530

Ravindra Jadeja put in a majestic display in India's defeat to New Zealand in their Cricket World Cup semifinal clash at Old Trafford, on July 10. His performance was more of a shoutout to his critics that he still has it in him to shine in the ODI format. Social media particularly focused on Sanjay Manjrekar, who had criticized at the all-rounder during the tournament. Shooting ace Abhinav Bindra added his presence to the drama, by stating that Jadeja was motivated by the criticism.

(IND v NZ HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

The Olympic gold-medallist took to Twitter, stated, ". @sanjaymanjrekar got Jadeja’s juices flowing ! I am certain it had a positive effect on his game. Sometimes a kick on ones ego can have a positive impact. #psychology#athletes".

Jadeja put in a gritty 77-run knock helping India rebuild alongside MS Dhoni. 

He was excellent while bowling also, notching a wicket coupled with two catches. 

In a video posted by ICC, Manjrekar also apologized and stated that Jadeja's knock tore his criticism apart.

In a clash played over two days due to rain, New Zealand staged a comeback with some brilliant bowling and fielding display, scripting an 18-run victory. 

