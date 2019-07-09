Cricket World Cup, India Vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma Is One Of The Greatest ODI Players, Says Ravi Shastri – WATCH

India are currently playing against New Zealand in the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup, at Old Trafford (July 9). Kane Williamson's side won the toss and elected to bat first. Ahead of the fixture, head coach Ravi Shastri spoke to ICC, and heaped praise on Rohit Sharma.

In a video posted by ICC on Twitter, Shastri spoke about Rohit and other national team players who have shone in the global showpiece event.

Since the win Vs Sri Lanka, Rohit became the only batsman to have scored five centuries in a World Cup, breaking Kumar Sangakkara's record of four tons in 2015.

"I thought god was in England's dressing room that day. Hope if we play England next, he sits in ours."#TeamIndia coach Ravi Shastri talks through each of India's #CWC19 matches before the crunch semi-final clash against New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/I1HCDzfpPo — ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2019

Shastri said, "He is one of the greatest ODI players. Just seeing his records over the year, three double hundreds in ODI, no one has done that and he has been really consistent for India.

