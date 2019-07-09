Cricket World Cup, India Vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma Is One Of The Greatest ODI Players, Says Ravi Shastri – WATCH

﻿
Ahead of India's Cricket World Cup semifinal clash Vs New Zealand on July 9, at Old Trafford, head coach Ravi Shastri spoke to ICC, and lavished praise on Rohit Sharma.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 July 2019
In a video posted by ICC on Twitter, Shastri spoke about Rohit and other national team players who have shone in the global showpiece event.
India are currently playing against New Zealand in the semifinals of the Cricket World Cup, at Old Trafford (July 9). Kane Williamson's side won the toss and elected to bat first. Ahead of the fixture, head coach Ravi Shastri spoke to ICC, and heaped praise on Rohit Sharma.

(IND VS NZ LIVE BLOG | FULL COVERAGE)

In a video posted by ICC on Twitter, Shastri spoke about Rohit and other national team players who have shone in the global showpiece event.

Since the win Vs Sri Lanka, Rohit became the only batsman to have scored five centuries in a World Cup, breaking Kumar Sangakkara's record of four tons in 2015.

Shastri said, "He is one of the greatest ODI players. Just seeing his records over the year, three double hundreds in ODI, no one has done that and he has been really consistent for India. 

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup Returnees Fabian Allen, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas Handed West Indies Central Contracts For First Time

He also praised the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami. Shami has been dropped from the starting XI against New Zealand.

He also stated, "In this format of the game, we got to have good death bowlers who can take wickets and restrict the opponent, and in Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar we got two good ones."

