India started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign with a high-stakes match against South Africa at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday. After Jasprit Bumrah toyed with Proteas top-order, dismissing both the openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla, Yuzvendra Chahal took over the demolition work.

In a single over, the leg-spinner dismissed both Rassie van der Dussen and captain Faf du Plessis with stunning deliveries. Watch both the dismissals in the 20th over of the match here:

F Plessis 38(52) pic.twitter.com/9wet47i3Yz — Raza Akram (@razaakram000) June 5, 2019

It's been an impressive showing from Yuzvendra Chahal today!



Here's him taking the important wicket of David Miller.#SAvIND #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/mWqkQJX7mj — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 5, 2019

Batting first, South Africa managed a paltry 227/9 in their allotted 50 overs with bowling all-rounder Chris Morris top-scoring with 42 off 34 balls. Faf contributes with 38 off 54.

For India, Chahal was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for 51. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Bumrah took two each, while Kuldeep Yadav got one.