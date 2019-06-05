﻿
In a single over, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed both Rassie van der Dussen and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis with two stunning deliveries during the eighth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Outlook Web Bureau 05 June 2019
Yuzvendra Chahal took four-for to help India restrict south Africa for 227/9
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
outlookindia.com
2019-06-05T19:37:49+0530

India started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign with a high-stakes match against South Africa at Rose Bowl, Southampton on Wednesday. After Jasprit Bumrah toyed with Proteas top-order, dismissing both the openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla, Yuzvendra Chahal took over the demolition work.

FULL SCHEDULE

In a single over, the leg-spinner dismissed both Rassie van der Dussen and captain Faf du Plessis with stunning deliveries. Watch both the dismissals in the 20th over of the match here:

Batting first, South Africa managed a paltry 227/9 in their allotted 50 overs with bowling all-rounder Chris Morris top-scoring with 42 off 34 balls. Faf contributes with 38 off 54.

For India, Chahal was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for 51. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Bumrah took two each, while Kuldeep Yadav got one.

 

Outlook Web Bureau Yuzvendra Chahal Faf du Plessis Jasprit Bumrah Southampton ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket ICC World Cup Bangladesh New Zealand Sports

Next Story : Court Orders 4 Men To Plant 270 Trees For The 27 They Chopped Down
