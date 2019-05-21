On the eve of Team India's departure for the Cricket World Cup 2019, head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday hailed the "fantastic" communication between captain Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni while also terming the former captain as the best wicketkeeper in the world.

India, billed as one of the top favourites besides hosts England and defending Australia, will leave for the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

Addressing the pre-departure press conference at the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai on Wednesday, Shastri said that "Dhoni is someone who'll be right there. His communication with Virat has been fantastic."

The former India captain also heaped praise on the 37-year-old, saying there is "no one better than him when it comes to keeping. Great to see the way he was moving in this IPL. He will be a big player in this World Cup."

Shastri also talked about the challenges of playing in England, under overcast conditions.

"Our mantra will be to be flexible according to conditions. Anywhere else in the world, overcast conditions don't matter much, but in England it does. So you've got to be ready for that," he added.

But he hinted that the 12th edition of the world's greatest cricket tournament is an opportunity for India.

"This team as played brilliant cricket over the last five years. The most important thing is to get out there and enjoy the World Cup. If you play to your potential, the cup might be here," he said.

India begin their World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa on June 5. Before that, they will play two warm-up games -- against New Zealand on May 25 and Bangladesh on May 28.