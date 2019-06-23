Cricket World Cup 2019: New Zealand Fined For Slow Over-Rate Against West Indies

﻿
New Zealand have been fined for a slow over-rate in their thrilling World Cup victory over West Indies. Skipper Kane Williamson was docked 20% of his match fee, while the rest of the Kiwi players received 10% fines.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 June 2019
New Zealand beat West Indies by five runs in a Cricket World Cup 2019 fixture at Old Trafford, Manchester on Saturday (June 22).
AP
outlookindia.com
2019-06-23T21:19:52+0530

New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. (HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the fine after Kane Williamson’s  side was ruled to be one over short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

ALSO READ: How Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Windies Can Make The Cricket World Cup Semis

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Williamson has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. If New Zealand commit another minor over-rate breach during the tournament with Williamson in the side, it will be deemed a second offence by him and he will face a suspension.

Williamson pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Ian Gould and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Nigel Llong and fourth umpire Rod Tucker leveled the charge.

Outlook Web Bureau Kane Williamson Old Trafford, Manchester ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand national cricket team West Indies national cricket team ICC (International Cricket Council) Sports

