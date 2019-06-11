Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia's Glenn Maxwell Explains David Warner's Slow Knock Against India

Swashbuckling Australian batsman, David Warner has had a rather slow start in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. The 32-year-old has been out of pace, and teammate Glenn Maxwell has opined that the moving ball and bowler-friendly conditions could be a reason behind Warner’s displays.

According to cricket.com.au, Maxwell said, “It might be the conditions, it might be the ball.”

“It seems to be doing a little bit more than I expected over here. We all expected big 500 scores and balls to be pinging away all over the place. But the ball has started swinging in the 5-10 over mark rather than straight away and then stopping,” he further added.

Warner is on the back of a commanding IPL season, where he scored 692 runs in 12 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

During the ongoing World Cup, the former Delhi Daredevils player is ranked sixth in the list of scorers. He has registered two half-centuries in the opening three matches (Afghanistan, West Indies, and India).

Interestingly, only New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Warner are the two players with a strike rate of less than 80, amongst the 20 players who have racked in 100 or more runs in the competition so far.

Against Afghanistan, he scored an unbeaten 89-runs in 114 balls, as the Aussies won the fixture easily. Up against India, the left-handed batsman scored 56 runs off 84 balls, with a strike rate of 66.67. This was also the slowest half-century of his ODI career. In the loss to Virat Kohli’s side, Warner played 50 dot balls (including 14 in a row), with his side failing to chase 353.

