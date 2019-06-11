﻿
Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia's Glenn Maxwell Explains David Warner's Slow Knock Against India

Cricket World Cup 2019: Australia's Glenn Maxwell Explains David Warner's Slow Knock Against India

Against India in the ongoing Cricket World Cup, David Warner scored 56 runs off 84 balls, with a strike rate of 66.67.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 June 2019
Against Afghanistan, David Warner consumed 114 balls to score unbeaten 89.
PTI Photo
2019-06-11T10:55:35+0530

Swashbuckling Australian batsman, David Warner has had a rather slow start in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. The 32-year-old has been out of pace, and teammate Glenn Maxwell has opined that the moving ball and bowler-friendly conditions could be a reason behind Warner’s displays.

According to cricket.com.au, Maxwell said, “It might be the conditions, it might be the ball.”

“It seems to be doing a little bit more than I expected over here. We all expected big 500 scores and balls to be pinging away all over the place. But the ball has started swinging in the 5-10 over mark rather than straight away and then stopping,” he further added.

Warner is on the back of a commanding IPL season, where he scored 692 runs in 12 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: ICC Cricket World Cup, IND Vs AUS: Indian-Origin Net Bowler Hospitalised After Getting Hit On Head By David Warner – VIDEO

During the ongoing World Cup, the former Delhi Daredevils player is ranked sixth in the list of scorers. He has registered two half-centuries in the opening three matches (Afghanistan, West Indies, and India).

Interestingly, only New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Warner are the two players with a strike rate of less than 80, amongst the 20 players who have racked in 100 or more runs in the competition so far.

Against Afghanistan, he scored an unbeaten 89-runs in 114 balls, as the Aussies won the fixture easily. Up against India, the left-handed batsman scored 56 runs off 84 balls, with a strike rate of 66.67. This was also the slowest half-century of his ODI career. In the loss to Virat Kohli’s side, Warner played 50 dot balls (including 14 in a row), with his side failing to chase 353.

(Inputs from IANS)




