August 18, 2020
Cricket South Africa Appoints Beresford Williams As Acting President; Interim CEO Jacques Faul Steps Down

The developments came after Chris Nenzani resigned as president of Cricket South Africa with immediate effect on August 15

PTI 18 August 2020
2020-08-18T13:59:36+05:30

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday named Beresford Williams as its acting president while also confirming that interim Chief Executive Officer Jacques Faul has stepped down from his post. (More Cricket News)

The developments came after Chris Nenzani resigned as president with immediate effect on August 15.

Williams will serve as president until the board's annual general meeting scheduled for September 5. According to reports, Williams has been an administrator for more than 25 years and was the president of the Western Province Cricket Association before joining CSA.

"...the Members' Council has announced that Beresford Williams will fill the role of acting President until the AGM set for the 5th of September 2020," CSA said in a statement.

As per the statement, Faul, whose tenure was due to end on September 15, has resigned. He was appointed in December after the board had suspended its then chief executive officer Thabang Moroe amid allegations of misconduct.

"Further, the Board advises that Acting CEO, Dr Jacques Faul, has decided to end his secondment with immediate effect, which secondment was due to terminate on the 15 of September 2020," the statement read.

"Dr Faul has put in place a detail transitional plan that will ensure the organisation makes a seamless transition to a new Acting CEO, that the Board will advise on shortly.

The Board is for ever grateful for the outstanding commitment and leadership that Dr Faul has made and continues to make to CSA and the game of cricket."

CSA is in a state of disarray after several high profile departures.

ESPNcricinfo reported that Nenzani, who served a tumultuous seven-year reign that was marred by allegations of corruption, resigned hours after CSA fired its COO Nassei Appiah.

The national team's performance has also been not up to the mark for some time. South Africa had a forgettable campaign at the 2019 World Cup and were thrashed by India in an away Test series.

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith, who is serving as CSA director of cricket till March 2022, is expected to put South Afican cricket back on track.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals Replace Chris Woakes With Anrich Nortje

