Cricket Set To Resume In Sri Lanka With PDC T10 League

Some Sri Lankan cricketers will return to action after the coronavirus-forced hiatus when they participate in the PDC T10 league, a 12-day tournament beginning on June 25.

The eight participating teams will be divided into two groups playing a total of 46 games at the historic and world heritage site Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka, a release said.

Some of the prominent names featuring in the event include Ajantha Mendis, Chamara Silva, Nuwan Kulasekara, Asela Gunarathna, Dhammika Prasad, Sachithra Senanayake, Chamara Kapugedra, Thilan Thushara Mirando and Ishara Amerasinghe.

The league marks the return of cricket in the island nation since COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to all sporting activities.

Hurricane Blasters, Spartan Heroes, Power Gladiators, Chillow Warriors, Puttlum Stars, Global Riders, Royal Lions and Giant Legends will be divided into two groups with each team playing a total of nine group games each and one game against a team from the other group.

The group stage will be played in the round-robin league format which will be followed by the qualifiers and eliminator games before playing the all-important PDC T10 league final.

All the matches will be streamed on SportsTiger Application, who also had the Live streaming rights for the Pakistan Super League 2020.