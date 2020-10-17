Cricket Live Streaming Details Of SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Where To Watch IPL 2020 Live

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan need to step up if they have to make the IPL 2020 playoffs. Both teams are coming off defeats and need to win in Abu Dhabi on Sunday afternoon to stay relevant in the tournament. Kolkata Knight Riders had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the first leg encounter of IPL 2020. Watch live streaming of SRH vs KKR online and on live TV. (Standings | Schedule & Results | News)



The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 3.30 PM IST.

Live streaming will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. The match will also be available on Reliance Jio TV. Visit their website for more details. Check out Airtel for offers.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Star has the global rights for TV and online. Fans can watch SRH vs KKR live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Both SRH and KKR will be playing their ninth game each in IPL 2020. While Sunrisers Hyderabad have three wins, Kolkata have one more. They are still not in safe zone and with more challenging matches coming up, picking up full points is a must. KKR suffered a massive eight-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday night. Eoin Morgan led KKR after Dinesh Karthik gave up the captaincy to focus on his batting. But it made no difference to the team's performance.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are yet to find their feet in this tournament. David Warner's team has suffered from consistency and has been overdependent on the top three batsmen for runs. Jonny Bairstow has been quite productive but Manish Pandey has been rather disappointing after making a good start to the tournament. The SRH bowling too has lacked sting. Rashid Khan has been dangerous as always but is lacking support from the other end. Watch SRH vs KKR live.

