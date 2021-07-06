Cricket Legend Anil Kumble Meets Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Here's Why

Former captain and coach of the Indian cricket team Anil Kumble called on Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy In Amaravati on Monday. (More Sports News)
A release from the Chief Minister's office said the two held discussions on the development of sports.
Kumble told the Chief Minister that he would extend support if a sports university is set up in the state.
The ace leg-spinner also urged the chief minister to focus on establishing a sports material manufacturing factory.
Cities like Meerut and Jalandhar currently have such facilities and it would be of great help if a similar factory is set up in Andhra, the release quoted Kumble as saying.
He offered to help in this regard, it added.
