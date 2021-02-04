February 04, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Craig Tiley Confident Australian Open Will Go Ahead As Scheduled

Craig Tiley Confident Australian Open Will Go Ahead As Scheduled

Australian Open tournament director Tiley said there were no plans to change the schedule for the major amid coronavirus concerns.

Associated Press (AP) 04 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Craig Tiley Confident Australian Open Will Go Ahead As Scheduled
The draw for the Australian Open was pushed back to Friday.
Courtesy: Twitter
Craig Tiley Confident Australian Open Will Go Ahead As Scheduled
outlookindia.com
2021-02-04T14:36:53+05:30

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said there were no plans to change the schedule for the major amid coronavirus concerns. (More Sports News)

More than 500 players and officials were forced into isolation after a worker at an Australian Open quarantine hotel tested positive for COVID-19.

It led to play at lead-up events in Melbourne on Thursday being called off and sparked fears around the year's first grand slam, which is scheduled to begin on Monday.

But Tiley is hoping play is back underway on Friday and said he expects the Australian Open to start as scheduled.

"The intention is to start the Australian Open on Monday so there's no intention of changing the time for the Australian Open," he told a news conference.

Tiley added: "We're absolutely confident the Australian Open is going to go ahead.

"We know that we've got a period now that we've got to work through with those 507 players and their staff, 160 players actually, that need a test and we fully expect the probability is very low that there's going to be any issue.

"We fully expect them all to test negative and then we continue with play tomorrow like we originally planned and if we have to go through this again we'll continue to go through this again and we've got another three and a half weeks of tennis, we've got a lot of tennis to play and fully expect to keep the original schedule once we get past today."

The draw for the Australian Open was pushed back to Friday, while crowds are still expected to be in attendance for the major.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Head of Tokyo Games Yoshiro Mori Won't Resign After Statement About Women

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Melbourne Australia Australian Open Grand Slam Tennis ATP Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos