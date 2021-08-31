CPL 2021, Match 9, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings T20 Cricket Match

After a day's break, the 2021 edition of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) returns with a blockbuster clash between holders Trinbago Knight Riders face pace setters, Saint Lucia Kings today (August 31). (More Cricket News)

The match will feature some of the biggest names in T20 cricket. Knight Riders, led by Keiron Pollard, have the likes of Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro and Tim Seifert, in their ranks.

For the Kings, Faf du Plessis has Wahab Riaz, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, etc at his disposal.

In the first leg this season, the Kings beat Knight Riders by five runs to end a run of losses. It was their first win since 2016.

Head-to-head

In the previous 18 meetings, Trinbago Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record 13-3. In the last five, Trinbago Knight Riders lead 4-1.

League standings

Knight Riders (3rd with 2 pts): 1 win and 2 defeats in 3 games

Kings (6th with 2 pts): 1 win and 1 defeat in 2 games

Match and telecast details

Match: 8th match of Caribbean Premier League T20 between Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings

Date: August 31 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST/10:00 AM Local

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

TV Channels: Star Sports 1/1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD.

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Elsewhere...

Australia - Fox Sports; Caribbean - SportsMax TV; New Zealand - Sky Sport NZ; UK - BT Sport; USA - Willow TV.

Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard (c), Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Sandeep Lamichhane, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Isuru Udana, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julien, Ali Khan.

Saint Lucia Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Matthew Wade, Andre Fletcher, Kesrick Williams, Usman Qadir, Samit Patel, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Javelle Glenn, Keron Cottoy, Jeavor Royal, Alzarri Joseph, Kadeem Alleyne.

