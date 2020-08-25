CPL 2020, 11th Match Live Streaming: How To Watch St Kitts And Nevis Patriots Vs Barbados Tridents Cricket Match Online And On TV

The second phase of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 starts on Tuesday with a crucial return leg of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents tie - the two bottom sides in the table - at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. (More Cricket News)

After the first ten matches of the season, which were played at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, the Patriots are fifth in the six-team table, with one win and two defeats.

READ: CPL 2020 Live Streaming - Full Schedule And Squads List

The Jason Holder-led side won their first match of the season, a six-run win over the Patriots. But they lost to St Lucia Zouks in a rain-affected match, by seven wickets. It was followed up by another defeat on Sunday, against Trinbago Knight Riders by 19 runs.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are so far winless. After that close defeat against Tridents, Rayad Emrit's side suffered defeats against Guyana Amazon Warriors by three wickets and St Lucia Zouks by 10 runs.

In the first leg, Sheldon Cotrell and Sohail Tanveer gave the Patriots a brilliant start by removing Tridents' top order. But a late fightback, featuring cameos from skipper Holder, Mitchell Santner and Rashid Khan helped eventual winner post a 154-run target.

And despite a good start to the chase, the Patriots could manage only 147 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

Considering how that match had panned out, Tridents will fancy a league double against the Patriots. But it will be a tricky match considering the venue will be hosting a game for the first time this season.

The second phase of the popular T20 cricket league, which has adopted various measures to conduct the tournament in a safe environment, will be played at the iconic Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain from August 25 to 30. Then, CPL 2020 will return to Tarouba, where the first ten matches were played, for the remainder of the season.

With that here's everything you need to know about the match:

When is the 11th match of CPL 2020 between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Tridents?

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents match is on August 25 (Tuesday).

What is the start time for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents cricket match start?

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents starts at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local).

Where is St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents match being played?

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents match is being played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Where can you live stream St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents?

Live streaming of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents match will be available on the FanCode and JioTV in India. The match can be also be watched on Disney+Hostar app's Star Sports channels.

Which channel is showing St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents match live on TV?

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents match will be shown on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD.

Predicted XIs

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ben Dunk, Kieran Powell, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit (c), Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Joss-Russ Jaggesar.

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh.

Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ben Dunk, Kieran Powell, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit (c), Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph, Colin Archibald, Dominic Drakes, Nick Kelly, Imran Khan, Jahmar Hamilton.

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (c), Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Keon Harding, Nyeem Young, Joshua Bishop, Shayan Jahangir.