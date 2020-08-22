CPL 2020, 8th Match Live Streaming: How To Watch Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Jamaica Tallawahs Cricket Match Online And On TV

Shimron Hetmyer-powered Guyana Amazon Warriors will look for a back-to-back win when they take on two-time champions Jamaica Tallawahs in the eighth match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. (More Cricket News)

After losing to Trinbago Knight Riders in the rain-affected season opener by four wickets, the Warriors beat St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in their second outing by three wickets.

In both the matches, Hetmyer scored half-centuries, an unbeaten 63 off 44 against Knight Riders and another 44-ball knock, for 71 runs against the Patriots. And he will once again be the key man for the Warriors.

The Tallawahs also have one win and a defeat so far. The 2013 and 2016 champions beat St Lucia Zouks in the third match of the season by five wickets but were humbled by Knight Riders.

So far, both Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite have been so quiet. But Tallawahs can expect the superstar all-rounders to turn up any day.

Expect a thriller at Tarouba.

Here's how you can watch the eighth match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 T20 cricket between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs:

When is the 8th match of CPL 2020 between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs match is on August 22 (Saturday).

What is the start time for Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs cricket match start?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs starts at 11:45 PM IST (2:15 PM local).

Where is the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs match being played?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs match is being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Where can you live stream the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs match?

Live streaming of the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs match will be available on the FanCode and JioTV in India. The match can be also be watched on Disney+Hostar app's Star Sports channels.

Which channel is showing Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs match live on TV?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs match will be shown on Star Sports Network.

Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen- ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Ashmead Nedd, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips (wk), Nicholas Kirton, Rovman Powell (c), Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Ramaal Lewis, Fidel Edwards, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Persaud.