CPL 2020, 6th Match Live Streaming: How To Watch Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Jamaica Tallawahs Cricket Match Online And On TV

In a blockbuster Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 clash between two two-time champions, Trinbago Knight Riders face Jamaica Tallawahs. (More Cricket News)

Both the teams started their 2020 campaign with wins, Knight Riders defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets in a truncated opener, then Tallawahs got the better of St Lucia Zouks by five wickets.

The match will feature some of the hottest T20 talents in the world like Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Andre Russell, Carlos Braithwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, etc.

If these names are not enough, there is a certain Pravin Tambe, who is all set to become the first Indian cricketer to play in this vibrant T20 league.

But the match may see stoppages due to rain. The day's first match between St Lucia Zouks and Barbados Tridents was stopped interrupted after 18.1 overs in the first innings. Tridents were 131/7 then.

ALSO READ: CPL 2020 Live Streaming - Full Schedule And Squads List

Here's how you can watch the sixth match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 T20 cricket between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs:

When is the 6th match of CPL 2020 between Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tallawahs?

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs match is on August 21 (Friday).

What is the start time for Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs cricket match start?

The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs match starts at 3:30 AM IST. (Local - 5:30 PM, Thursday)

Where is the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs match being played?

The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs match is being played at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Where can you live stream the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs match?

Live streaming of the Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs match will be available on the FanCode app and JioTV in India. The match can be also be watched on Disney+Hostar app's Star Sports channels.

Which channel is showing Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs match live on TV?

The Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs match will be shown on Star Sports Network.

Squads:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Pravin Tambe, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Khary Pierre, Tion Webster.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chadwick Walton (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nicholas Kirton, Rovman Powell (c), Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Veerasammy Permaul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Oshane Thomas, Fidel Edwards, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Ramaal Lewis, Preston McSween, Ryan Persaud.