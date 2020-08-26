CPL 2020, 13th Match Live Streaming: How To Watch St Lucia Zouks Vs Trinbago Knight Riders Cricket Match Online And On TV

In a top of the table clash of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, pace-setters Trinbago Knight Riders take on second-placed St Lucia Zouks at the iconic Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. (More Cricket News)

The Kieron Pollard-led Knight Riders are undefeated so far this season. They have won all their three matches so far, against Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Tridents.

Meanwhile, Knight Riders have won the toss and opted to field. Pravin Tambe makes history, as he became the first Indian to play in the CPL. The veteran spinner replaced Sunil Narine. Playing XIs St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glenn, Daren Sammy (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder. Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe.

Daren Sammy's Zouks have won three of the four matches. They lost the first match to Tallawahs, but managed to win the next three against Tridents, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and Warriors.

Both Knight Riders and Zouks have strong sides, and the encounter will feature the likes of Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Sammy, Kesrick Williams, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard.

With that here's everything you need to know about the match:

When is the 13th match of CPL 2020 between St Lucia Zouks and Trinbago Knight Riders?

The St Lucia Zouks Vs Trinbago Knight Riders match is on August 26 (Wednesday).

What is the start time for St Lucia Zouks Vs Trinbago Knight Riders cricket match start?

The St Lucia Zouks Vs Trinbago Knight Riders cricket match starts at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local).

Where is the St Lucia Zouks Vs Trinbago Knight Riders cricket match being played?

The St Lucia Zouks Vs Trinbago Knight Riders match is being played Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Where can you live stream the St Lucia Zouks Vs Trinbago Knight Riders match?

Live streaming of the St Lucia Zouks Vs Trinbago Knight Riders cricket match will be available on the FanCode and JioTV in India. The match can be also be watched on Disney+Hostar app's Star Sports channels.

Which channel is showing St Lucia Zouks Vs Trinbago Knight Riders match live on TV?

The St Lucia Zouks Vs Trinbago Knight Riders match will be shown on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD.

Squads

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher (wk), Kimani Melius, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glenn, Daren Sammy (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Leniko Boucher, Obed McCoy, Zahir Khan, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kavem Hodge, Saad Bin Zafar.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim Seifert (w), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein.