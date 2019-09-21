﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  CPL 2019: Mayhem In St Lucia As Jonathan Carter Pulls Off One-Handed Wonder To Stun Darren Sammy At His Own Stadium - WATCH

CPL 2019: Mayhem In St Lucia As Jonathan Carter Pulls Off One-Handed Wonder To Stun Darren Sammy At His Own Stadium - WATCH

After leading the Windies to their second World T20 title in 2016 in India, Beausejour Cricket Ground in St Lucia was renamed as the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, but on Friday, the Windies hero was left distraught thanks to a stunning Jonathan Carter catch

Outlook Web Bureau 21 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
CPL 2019: Mayhem In St Lucia As Jonathan Carter Pulls Off One-Handed Wonder To Stun Darren Sammy At His Own Stadium - WATCH
One unbelievable catch!
Screengrab: Twitter (@CPL)
CPL 2019: Mayhem In St Lucia As Jonathan Carter Pulls Off One-Handed Wonder To Stun Darren Sammy At His Own Stadium - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2019-09-21T19:19:22+0530

It was a nightmare for West Indies legend Darren Sammy. Playing in the stadium named after him, the former West Indies captain was left stunned after an unheralded cricketer, Jonathan Carter, took a one-handed stunner to send him back during the 17th match, between St Lucia Zouks and Barbados Tridents, of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019 on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Chasing a target of 173 runs, Sammy was required in the centre as early as the sixth over, at the score of 48/4. But the two-time World T20-winning captain didn't last long, thanks to Carter.

Warming up into his innings, the 35-year-old tried to run down the first delivery of the eighth over, bowled by Raymon Reifer, to third man. But Carter, diving at full length, scooped the ball up in a moment of fielding brilliance to leave Sammy distraught.

Watch the catch here:

Sammy could manage only two runs from eight balls and the Zouks were dismissed for 101 runs with only three batsmen reaching double-figure scores. The hosts lost the match by 71 runs, which is one of the biggest, in terms of runs.

After leading the Windies to their second World T20 title in 2016 in India, Beausejour Cricket Ground was renamed as the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Darren Sammy Cricket Caribbean Premier League Cricket Video Sports
Next Story : World Wrestling Championships 2019: Deepak Punia Advances To Final, Defeats Stefan Reichmuth In Semis
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters