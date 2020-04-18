April 18, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  COVID-19: Virat Kohli Starts Trim At Home Challenge

COVID-19: Virat Kohli Starts Trim At Home Challenge

To start the challenge, India captain Virat Kohli posted an Instagram video of him trimming his beard

IANS 18 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
COVID-19: Virat Kohli Starts Trim At Home Challenge
Virat Kohli
File Photo
COVID-19: Virat Kohli Starts Trim At Home Challenge
outlookindia.com
2020-04-18T18:21:24+0530

Indian captain Virat Kohli has kickstarted the 'Trim at Home' challenge and in the process, shaved off a part of his trademark beard.

Kohli posted an Instagram video of him trimming his beard and in the caption said, "While we're all indoors, it's extremely important to do stuff that makes you feel good. Staying well groomed is one of the things that keeps me in the zone. So I thought of trimming my beard at home and giving myself this new look. Now I want all of you to take the #TrimAtHome challenge and post your new look!" he said.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who played with Kohli in the latter's initial years in his Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore, gave a cheeky reply to the post. "Does it get rid of your grey there buddy?" Pietersen said.

Kohli was one of the players that Pietersen had chatted with live on Instagram recently as the coronavirus pandemic put cricket action on halt and confined all players and commentators to their homes.

Kohli said in the chat that Test cricket has made him a better person. "Test cricket, Test cricket, Test cricket, Test cricket, Test cricket, I have said it five times," Kohli said when Pietersen asked him to choose his favourite format.

"For me, it is the representation of life. You got to keep going when u don't score runs, you go back in your hotel room and again get ready the next day. It is life. It has made me a better person," added the 31-year old, rated as the best modern-day batsman across all three formats.

Next Story >>

Coronavirus Puts On Hold Marriages Of 3 Architects Of Vidarbha's Historic Ranji Trophy Triumphs

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

IANS Virat Kohli Cricket Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos