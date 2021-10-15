Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
COVID-19 Scare In WBBL: Weekend Games In Hobart Could Happen Behind Closed Doors

The possibility of the matches being held behind closed doors comes in after a COVID-positive man escaped hotel quarantine in Tasmania which is currently under lockdown.

Teen India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh is a part of the Hobart Hurricanes squad in the WBBL this season. | File photo

2021-10-15T22:02:26+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 10:02 pm

Hobart Hurricanes are likely to play their weekend games behind closed doors after a COVID-positive man escaped hotel quarantine, triggering alarm across the state of Tasmania, which is now under a three-day lockdown. (More Cricket News)

India’s rising wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh is part of the city’s WBBL franchise Hobart Hurricanes. In fact, Cricket Australia through WBBL’s official Twitter handle stated: “The Weber WBBL acknowledges the decision of the Tasmania government to call three-day lockdown interest of public health.

“The health and safety of our players, staff, match officials and partners along with that of the wider community remains our top priority. We are currently working with the Tasmanian government on options of upcoming matches at Blundstone Arena, this weekend,” it further stated.

According to 'sportingnews.com.au', “The WBBL has been thrown into chaos with a COVID-19 case in Tasmania putting in doubt several matches on the opening weekend in Hobart as the state’s south enters a three-day lockdown.”

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has announced that the lockdown would start on Friday 6 pm and continue for 72 hours till Monday 6 pm. The lockdown will be lifted only subject to health advice. There are four weekend games -- two each on Saturday and Sunday in the WBBL.

“Bearing in mind there are national and international matters to consider here in terms of the broadcast, if they do go ahead they would go ahead with no crowd and with the players remaining in a bubble,” Gutwein has been quoted as saying by the website.

The first nine matches of the league are scheduled in the Tasmanian state capital before the caravan moves to Launceston with games also being played in Perth, Adelaide and Mackay.

