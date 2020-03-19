Coronavirus: South African Golfer Victor Lange Tests Positive

Unheralded South African golfer Victor Lange has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the PGA Tour said in a statement on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News
Lange, ranked 1,215th in the world, was diagnosed with the COVID-19 in his native South Africa after returning from an event in Mexico on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica circuit.
A statement from the PGA Tour said Lange had no symptoms and was expected to make a full recovery after a period in quarantine at his home in Johannesburg.
"We appreciate Victor's prompt disclosure of his diagnosis, which allows the PGA Tour to not only alert those he may have come in contact with during his lone PGA Tour Latinoamerica start this season, but also provides an opportunity to remind fans of the critical need to follow current recommendations and mandates to protect others," the PGA Tour said in a statement.
The golf world has been thrown into chaos by the coronavirus pandemic, with the first two majors of 2020 -- the Masters and the PGA Championship both being postponed.
Govt To Give Collection Of PM Modi's Speeches To People At Quarantine Facilities
Coronavirus Highlights: Gurugram Closes Malls, Theatres, As Cases In India Reach 151
Coronavirus Pandemic Live Updates: Schools, Malls, Theatres To Be Closed Till March 31; Travel Restrictions Tightened As Cases Rise To 114
'Release Omar Abdullah Soon Or...': Supreme Court Raps Centre
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Odisha's Jagannath Temple's Money Stuck In Yes Bank, People Ask How It Landed There
Show Me A Country That Says 'Everybody Is Welcome': Jaishankar On CAA
Mitchell Starc To Miss Final SA vs AUS ODI To Watch Wife Alyssa Healy In Women's T20 World Cup Final