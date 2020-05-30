Coronavirus: Seville Derby To Relaunch LaLiga Season On June 11

LaLiga will return with the derby between Sevilla and Real Betis on Thursday, June 11, it has been confirmed.

Spain's Higher Council of Sport (CSD) said it had agreed the resumption plans with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga.

The CSD issued a statement that confirmed plans for the season to end on July 18-19.

There are 11 rounds of games still to be played in LaLiga, with Barcelona two points clear of Real Madrid when the coronavirus pandemic forced football to be suspended in March.

"The resumption of competition will take place during the weekend of June 13-14, with the first match on Thursday the 11th between Sevilla and Real Betis," the CSD statement said.

"The last day will occur, provisionally and always depending on the evolution of the pandemic, on the weekend of July 18 and 19."

The Segunda Division can also resume on June 13-14.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas had been pushing for the June 11 derby date since Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed last Saturday that football could resume from June 8.

Previous reports had suggested the first LaLiga match would be played on June 12, exactly three months after the suspension started; however, Tebas has got the outcome he wanted.

All LaLiga games for the remainder of the 2019-20 season will be played behind closed doors.

The CSD praised those who took part in the talks to structure the final weeks of the campaign amid the unprecedented circumstances, saying the same officials would meet on a monthly basis, or, where necessary, more often until the season is concluded.

To fit in so many games in such a short period of time, the RFEF on Wednesday said it would allow matches to be played on Mondays and Fridays.

The Seville derby is expected to kick off at 22:00 local time due to the intense heat in Andalusia's capital.