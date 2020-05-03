Coronavirus: Serie A Clubs Given All-Clear To Resume Training

Serie A clubs can welcome players back to their training grounds from Monday after being given the go-ahead by the Italian government.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

A decree issued by the Emilia-Romagna region on Thursday opened the door for Sassuolo, SPAL, Bologna and Parma to train from May 4. On Saturday, Sassuolo became the first team to confirm they would return to training.

Roma followed in their footsteps, and now the rest of the teams in Italy's top flight can prepare for a potential resumption of the season following a government decree that permits players to train individually at their clubs, respecting social distancing rules.

The Clubs and Players' Association had argued it was safer to run inside a training ground than in local parks, as social distancing can be guaranteed.

A statement from Italy's Home Office read: "On the basis of a systematic reading of the various provisions, supported by a shared orientation in the inter-ministerial forum, it is believed that sport activities are allowed for individual athletes, both professional and non-professional, of non-individual disciplines, like every citizen, in public or private areas, respecting the interpersonal safety distance of at least two metres and respecting the prohibition of any form of assembly."

The decree will be in force until May 17, the day Italy's lockdown measures expire.

The 2019-20 Serie A season has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 crisis, which has seen over 28,000 people die in Italy.

Juventus are top of Serie A, the defending champions leading Lazio by a point.