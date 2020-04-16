Coronavirus: Sergio Busquets Casts Doubt On La Liga Season Resuming

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has cast doubt on La Liga's 2019-20 season being resumed despite lockdown measures being eased in Spain.

La Liga has been suspended indefinitely since March as part of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, which has affected the country badly.

Spain has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Europe with 180,659, while there have been close to 19,000 confirmed deaths.

However, some of the government's strict lockdown measures have started to be relaxed, with more people permitted to return to work this week as the number of new infections continues to drop.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has suggested the competition could return as early as the end of next month, but Busquets is not convinced it will be possible to conclude the 2019-20 season.

"I think it'll be difficult to resume," he told Cadena COPE and Onda Cero. "I don't think it can be done.

"At first, I wanted to see how it evolved and now it seems we've reached the peak. I'm waiting for good news. I think it will be difficult to resume because of travel, getting everyone together. That will be the problem."

Barca were top of the table, two points above Real Madrid, when the league was put on hold.