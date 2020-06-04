June 04, 2020
Coronavirus: Premier League To Allow Five Substitutions

Premier League teams will be allowed to name nine substitutes and make five changes during games when the competition resumes this month

Omnisport 04 June 2020
Clubs will also be able to name nine substitutes as opposed to the standard seven.
The Premier League will allow teams to make five substitutes during matches for the remaining games of the 2019-20 season.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

It brings England's top flight into line with a temporary law amendment announced by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) last month.

World football's pre-eminent rule-making body made the alterations as a means to ease the strain on players returning to action following the extended coronavirus hiatus.

Clubs will also be able to name nine substitutes as opposed to the standard seven.

The Premier League is set to resume on June 17 with matches between Manchester City and Arsenal, and Aston Villa and Sheffield United.

Five rounds of coronavirus testing on players and staff have been conducted as part of Project Restart, with Tottenham returning the lone positive out of 1,197 in the latest phase this week.

