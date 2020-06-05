Liverpool will continue their quest for the Premier League title when they face Everton on the first Sunday after the competition resumes.

Fixtures released on Friday show the Merseyside derby will be played at 7:00pm local time on June 21.

Everton are due to be the home team but the game may be moved to a neutral venue over public health concerns, while Liverpool will be looking to build on their lead over second-placed Manchester City.

Liverpool could yet win the title in their clash with Everton, but that would require City to lose at home to Arsenal on the first day of the league's resumption.

That date is Wednesday, June 17, when as well as City's clash with Arsenal, struggling Aston Villa will face European hopefuls Sheffield United.

Liverpool are aiming to win a first English league championship since 1990, having yet to land the trophy during the Premier League era. Jurgen Klopp's team currently hold a 25-point lead, needing a maximum of two wins from their remaining nine games to land the silverware.

The league has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 crisis, with the last match played having been Leicester's 4-0 home win over Villa on March 9.

All matches will be played behind closed doors when action resumes.

On the first Friday of the resumption, Manchester United head to London to face Tottenham, who are now managed by former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho.

City then return to action on Monday, June 22, when they host Burnley, followed by a full midweek programme from June 23-25, including Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace on the Wednesday. City travel to Chelsea on the Thursday.

Another fixture with a venue still to be set is City's home game against Liverpool on Thursday, July 2.

There have been concerns expressed over the possibility of supporters gathering to celebrate Liverpool's expected title success.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: “I am delighted we are able to take another positive step towards the season returning in just under two weeks’ time."

Here are the fixture dates announced by the Premier League for the opening weeks of the return to action (all times local; * = venue tbc):

Wednesday, June 17

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (1800)

Manchester City v Arsenal (2015)

Friday, June 19

Norwich City v Southampton (1800)

Tottenham v Manchester United (2015)

Saturday, June 20

Watford v Leicester City (1230)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal (1500)

West Ham v Wolves (1730)

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (1945)

Sunday, June 21

Newcastle United v Sheffield United (1400)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (1615)

Everton v Liverpool (1900)*

Monday, June 22

Manchester City v Burnley (2000)

Tuesday, June 23

Leicester City v Brighton (1800)

Tottenham v West Ham (2015)

Wednesday, June 24

Manchester United v Sheffield United (1800)

Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1800)

Norwich City v Everton (1800)

Wolves v Bournemouth (1800)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (2015)

Thursday, June 25

Burnley v Watford (1800)

Southampton v Arsenal (1800)

Chelsea v Manchester City (2015)

Saturday, June 27

Aston Villa v Wolves (1230)

Sunday, June 28

Watford v Southampton (1630)

Monday, June 29

Crystal Palace v Burnley (2000)

Tuesday, June 30

Brighton v Manchester United (2015)

Wednesday, July 1

Arsenal v Norwich City (1800)

Bournemouth v Newcastle United (1800)

Everton v Leicester City (1800)

West Ham v Chelsea (2015)

Thursday, July 2

Sheffield United v Spurs (1800)

Manchester City v Liverpool (2015)*