Coronavirus: Portuguese Football League To Resume On May 30

Portugal's government says the country's soccer league will be allowed to resume on May 30 following a stoppage forced by the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News
Prime Minister António Costa included the announcement in Thursday's presentation of his government's plan to roll back lockdown measures.
Costa said the resumption still depends on health authorities approving measures to make stadiums meet hygiene conditions.
The games will be played without fans.
Porto leads Benfica by one point at the top of the standings.
Chuni Goswami, Star Indian Footballer, Bengal Ranji Captain, Dead
Legendary Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor Passes Away At 67
UP Man Goes Out To Buy Groceries, Returns With Wife; Mother Denies Entry
Rahul-Rajan Jugalbandi Isn't Just About COVID-19
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Delhi Cricket Clubs' Repeated Pleas To Get Long-Standing Dues Fail To Move DDCA
Planet Is Slowly Slipping Out Of Our Hands, It Is Time To Debunk The Growth Model
Supreme Court Refuses To Put Delhi Central Vista Project On Hold