Coronavirus: Portuguese Football League To Resume On May 30

Portugal's government says the country's soccer league will be allowed to resume on May 30 following a stoppage forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

Prime Minister António Costa included the announcement in Thursday's presentation of his government's plan to roll back lockdown measures.

Costa said the resumption still depends on health authorities approving measures to make stadiums meet hygiene conditions.

The games will be played without fans.

Porto leads Benfica by one point at the top of the standings.