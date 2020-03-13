Coronavirus Pandemic: English Premier League Suspended Until April 3

All English Premier League (EPL) matches have been postponed until April 3 after a spate of coronavirus cases, including Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi. The decision was taken on on Friday after a meeting with club officials.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

"Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19.

"In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority," Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said.

Everton announced their entire first-team squad and coaching staff have been told to self-isolate after a player reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Leicester City had three players go into self-isolation on Thursday and Bournemouth said goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four staff members were also self-isolating.

The league, in a statement released on Friday, said, "following a meeting of Shareholders today, it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time."

The new development also means that England's international friendlies against Italy and Denmark, scheduled for March 27 and 31 respectively, will not take place.

The suspension also means that FA Cup quarter-finals matches scheduled for March 21 and 22 have also been hit.

Minutes earlier, UEFA had postponed all Champions League and Europa League matches scheduled to take place next week due to the spread of COVID-19.

European football's governing body will stage a video conference on Tuesday, March 17, to discuss how its club competitions and Euro 2020 might proceed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool are on course to win their maiden Premier League title, and a first top-flight championship since triumphing in the old First Division in 1989-90.

Jurgen Klopp's side sit 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City, having won 27 of 29 matches so far.

A number of Premier League games had already been postponed, including Wednesday's match between Manchester City and Arsenal, which did not go ahead, and Arsenal's clash with Brighton.

The Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship have also been put on hold. The EFL said all academy and youth-team fixtures had also been postponed.

“In addition, clubs are being advised to suspend indefinitely all non-essential activities which include, but are not limited to, player appearances, training ground visits and fan meetings,” the EFL said.

The EFL explained why the decision had been taken to go beyond that recommended on Friday by the government.

It said: “Whilst the EFL board has continued to take the advice and guidance offered by the government and its health advisors, emerging developments mean now is the time to implement football’s contingency plans in response to the crisis.”