February 24, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Coronavirus Outbreak: Juventus Vs Inter Milan In Doubt, Italian PM Considers Postponing Serie A Fixtures

Coronavirus Outbreak: Juventus Vs Inter Milan In Doubt, Italian PM Considers Postponing Serie A Fixtures

Upcoming fixtures across Italy's leagues are in doubt, with Serie A leaders Juventus scheduled to host Inter in Turin on March 1

Omnisport 24 February 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Coronavirus Outbreak: Juventus Vs Inter Milan In Doubt, Italian PM Considers Postponing Serie A Fixtures
A notice outside San Siro stadium advising that the Serie A soccer match between Inter and Sampdoria is cancelled, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. In Lombardy, the hardest-hit region by the spread of the Coronavirus with 90 cases, schools and universities were ordered to stay closed in the coming days, and sporting events were canceled. Lombardy's ban on public events also extended to Masses in churches in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation.
AP Photo
Coronavirus Outbreak: Juventus Vs Inter Milan In Doubt, Italian PM Considers Postponing Serie A Fixtures
outlookindia.com
2020-02-24T08:10:59+0530

Italy prime minister Giuseppe Conte revealed all of Serie A's Week 26 fixtures, including the blockbuster showdown between Juventus and Inter, could be postponed due to coronavirus fears. (More Football News)

The outbreak of coronavirus in Italy forced four top-flight matches to be postponed over the weekend, including Sunday's clash between Scudetto hopefuls Inter and Sampdoria.

Italy's move came as part of preventative measures against the spread of the coronavirus, officially named COVID-19 which originated in China, after two people died and dozens more reportedly tested positive.

Now, upcoming fixtures across Italy's leagues are in doubt, with Serie A leaders Juve scheduled to host Inter in Turin on March 1.

"I don't think that in just one week we'd be able to slow down the contagion so much that we could resume sporting events," Conte told Rai.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation and will evaluate. We'll see the evolution of the contagion and evaluate postponing all next week's matches."

Juve are a point clear atop the table following Saturday's 2-1 victory away at bottom side SPAL.

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his 1,000th career appearance with a goal, scoring in an 11th consecutive top-flight match – matching a feat previously achieved by Gabriel Batistuta and Fabio Quagliarella.

In-form Lazio were also in action on Saturday and edged Genoa 3-2 to extend their unbeaten streak to 20 games, while Inter are six points off the pace with a game in hand.

Next Story >>

La Liga | Atletico Madrid 3-1 Villarreal: Joao Felix Scores On Return From Injury

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Juventus Inter Milan Serie A Novel Coronavirus Outbreak CoV-19 COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos