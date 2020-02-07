February 07, 2020
Poshan
Coronavirus Outbreak: China Vs Australia FIH Hockey Pro League Clash On Hold

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) will continue to work closely with all parties on the potential for China to play Pro League matches in alternative locations

FILE - This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Health officials hope to avoid stigma and error in naming the virus causing an international outbreak of respiratory illnesses. But some researchers say the current moniker, 2019 nCoV, which stands for 2019 novel coronavirus, probably won't stick in the public's mind.
CDC via AP, File
Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, the International Hockey Federation (FIH), after consultation with the Hockey Associations of China and Australia, has decided that the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches between the women’s national teams of China and Australia, initially scheduled on 14 and 15 March in Changzhou, will not be played. (More Hockey News)

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) will continue to work closely with all parties on the potential for China to play these and their other matches on hold in alternative locations.

On 28 January, FIH had taken a similar decision for the matches between China and Belgium, initially planned for this upcoming weekend.

FIH keeps on monitoring the evolution of the situation closely and following the recommendations of the World Health Organization. Also, the Chinese Hockey Association is in regular contact with the local authorities.

