Coronavirus Outbreak: China Vs Australia FIH Hockey Pro League Clash On Hold

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, the International Hockey Federation (FIH), after consultation with the Hockey Associations of China and Australia, has decided that the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches between the women’s national teams of China and Australia, initially scheduled on 14 and 15 March in Changzhou, will not be played. (More Hockey News)

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) will continue to work closely with all parties on the potential for China to play these and their other matches on hold in alternative locations.

On 28 January, FIH had taken a similar decision for the matches between China and Belgium, initially planned for this upcoming weekend.

FIH keeps on monitoring the evolution of the situation closely and following the recommendations of the World Health Organization. Also, the Chinese Hockey Association is in regular contact with the local authorities.