Coronavirus: Novak Djokovic And Wife Jelena Rise To Andy Murray's '100-Volley Challenge'

World number one Novak Djokovic described Andy Murray's '100-volley challenge' as "too easy", after breezing to the target with wife Jelena.

Omnisport 11 April 2020
Andy Murray and wife Kim strung together an impressive century, and on Friday came filmed proof that men's world number one Novak Djokovic had also reached the target with his wife, Jelena.
2020-04-11T14:12:21+0530

Novak Djokovic again showed he is a match for an Andy Murray challenge - even in a lockdown.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

The Serbian has had the better of their tennis head-to-head record, even if his 25-11 winning record includes defeats to the Briton in finals of the US Open and Wimbledon.

With on-court rivalries on hold while tennis endures a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Murray looked to add a touch of spice this week when he challenged ATP and WTA stars to take part in a '100-volley challenge'.

Murray and wife Kim strung together an impressive century, and on Friday came filmed proof that men's world number one Djokovic had also reached the target with his wife, Jelena.

Spending more time than usual at home, the pair donned sports gear in their yard and showed impressive shared skills, before Djokovic appeared to hit their tennis ball over a wall once the hundred volleys were complete.

He kissed his wife on the hand, and said: "Thanks Kim, thanks Andy, for challenging us.

"If you've got any more challenges, we're here, we're available, we've got all the time in the world, this is the funnest part of the day. See you, guys."

