Coronavirus: NCAA Extends NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline

With uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA announced on Wednesday that it will indefinitely push back its deadline for early entrants to the NBA Draft to withdraw and retain eligibility as student-athletes.

The initial deadline was June 3, and the NCAA plans to solidify a new date when the NBA finalises an outline for the 2020 pre-draft process.

The NBA announced on May 1 that it was postponing the draft lottery and combine, both set for May in Chicago. In the past, NCAA athletes had 10 days after the combine to withdraw their name from draft consideration to return to school.

"This modification is being made with the health and wellbeing of our student-athletes in mind, along with their ability to make the most informed decisions during this uncertain time," NCAA senior vice-president of basketball Dave Gavitt said in a statement.

The league has not yet voted on delaying the NBA Draft, set for June 25.