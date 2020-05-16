May 16, 2020
Poshan
Coronavirus: NBA Players 'Want To Play Bad', Says Chris Paul

With the season stopped due to coronavirus, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul said players wanted to return.

Omnisport 16 May 2020
Chris Paul said it was up to players and officials to work out a plan if they are to get back underway amid the risk.
2020-05-16T14:20:15+0530

National Basketball Players Association president Chris Paul said players were eager to return when it is safe to do so.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

The NBA season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 308,000 people worldwide.

The United States has been hardest hit by COVID-19, recording more than 1.4 million cases with a death toll exceeding 88,000.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Paul said players were eager to return to action, telling ESPN on Friday: "Obviously we want to play.

"Oh man, we want to play. We want to play bad. I think that's the consensus among the guys around the league.

"We want it to be obviously as safe as possible, but the biggest thing is, we miss the game."

Paul said it was up to players and officials to work out a plan if they are to get back underway amid the risk.

"What is normal now? So I think that's what we're trying to figure out, what it looks like, so until we find those answers and we can come up with an actual plan, right now it's basically sit and wait," he said.

"The virus is in control."

