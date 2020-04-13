Coronavirus: Lionel Messi Pays Tribute To Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi paid tribute to health workers across the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News
COVID-19 has wreaked havoc globally, with over 114,240 deaths and more than 1,853,150 confirmed cases.
Barca superstar Messi showed his support following the end of the World Health Worker Week, which concluded on Saturday.
"Yesterday the World Health Worker Week came to an end and, together with @unicef, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the work they do," Messi – a record six-time Ballon d'Or winner – wrote via Instagram on Sunday.
"Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours can be safe from #COVID19.
"For continuing, despite everything, their noble commitment to caring for pregnant women, and keeping children and adolescents protected. #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #StayAtHome #Unicef."
LaLiga was suspended indefinitely last month due to coronavirus – Messi's Barca were two points clear of Real Madrid through 27 rounds at the time of the postponement.
(Courtesy: Omnisport)
