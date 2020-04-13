April 13, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Coronavirus: Lionel Messi Pays Tribute To Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Coronavirus: Lionel Messi Pays Tribute To Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Lionel Messi showed his support following the end of the World Health Worker Week, which concluded on Saturday.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Coronavirus: Lionel Messi Pays Tribute To Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis
LaLiga was suspended indefinitely last month due to coronavirus – Lionel Messi's Barcelona were two points clear of Real Madrid through 27 rounds at the time of the postponement.
Getty Images
Coronavirus: Lionel Messi Pays Tribute To Health Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis
outlookindia.com
2020-04-13T08:49:37+0530

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi paid tribute to health workers across the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc globally, with over 114,240 deaths and more than 1,853,150 confirmed cases.

Barca superstar Messi showed his support following the end of the World Health Worker Week, which concluded on Saturday.

"Yesterday the World Health Worker Week came to an end and, together with @unicef, I want to express my deepest gratitude for the work they do," Messi – a record six-time Ballon d'Or winner – wrote via Instagram on Sunday.

"Anonymous heroes who endure long days and nights away from their families, so that ours can be safe from #COVID19.

"For continuing, despite everything, their noble commitment to caring for pregnant women, and keeping children and adolescents protected. #YoMeQuedoEnCasa #StayAtHome #Unicef."

LaLiga was suspended indefinitely last month due to coronavirus – Messi's Barca were two points clear of Real Madrid through 27 rounds at the time of the postponement.

(Courtesy: Omnisport)

Next Story >>

Thierry Henry's Sacking By Monaco Was Unfair, Insists Rony Lopes

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos