Coronavirus: Juventus Star Paulo Dybala Confirms Positive Test For COVID-19

Juventus star Paulo Dybala has confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus as the pandemic continues to sweep the globe.

The Argentina forward is the third Bianconeri player to have a confirmed case of the virus following Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

Dybala posted on Instagram to confirm he and his girlfriend Oriana Sabatini – an Argentine singer, actress and model who is the niece of 1990 US Open champion Gabriela Sabatini – also have the illness but said they are in good condition.

"Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the COVID-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive," Dybala wrote.

"Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages."

A Juve statement added: "Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19.

"He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March. He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic."

Sport across the world has been put on hold as governments attempt to contain the virus, which has resulted in the deaths of close to 13,000 people worldwide so far. Italy has 53,578 confirmed cases with 4,825 people having died.

It is unclear when Serie A, or the rest of Europe's major leagues, are to restart, with UEFA having already confirmed the postponement of Euro 2020 to next year.

(Courtesy: Omnisport)