Coronavirus: Jurgen Klopp Expects Premier League Return To Be 'Intense'

Jurgen Klopp is relishing the prospect of getting his Liverpool squad back on the training ground but knows they must be ready to go all-out when the Premier League finally resumes.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

The English top flight was halted in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the Reds two wins shy of their first league title in 30 years.

Klopp's charges will return to training on Wednesday, albeit initially in small groups.

The German is looking forward to getting back into the swing of things but has his eyes on a resumption of competitive action, for which no definite date has been set.

Jürgen Klopp on...



Reaction to training return

The process to get to this point

What those first sessions look like

How Melwood is set up



A detailed catch up with the boss. Full video and transcript now available — Liverpool FC (at ) (@LFC) May 19, 2020

"I was over the moon, I would say," Klopp told the club's official website when asked how he felt about his players getting back to work at Melwood.

"I couldn't wait for a while now, so I am really happy that we are able to do this again – going back to Melwood, having small group training and stuff like this.

"It will be intense, for the coaches especially because a lot of players in small groups means a lot of sessions, but we've had enough time to rest so we will be fine. Can't wait. "

On Tuesday it was announced that coronavirus tests carried out on 748 Premier League players and staff returned six positive results across three clubs, with no names disclosed.

It is hoped fixtures could recommence in June, with Klopp calling on his side to be ready to hit the ground running.

"When we start, it goes really again for everything. The competition will make the intensity," he said.

"So, it's not about, 'Oh, Liverpool have to win two games'. By the way, we have to win two games when we start – it's not 'only two', it's two. It's not less or more.

"We have to win them, it's not that we want to win the last two or whatever and come through somehow.

"We want to play the best possible football, better than other teams fighting for the Champions League, fighting to stay in the league.

"We have to do it, unfortunately, without the best boost in the world and the best kick in your ass in the right moment in the world, from the Anfield crowd.

"But that's how it is. I never understood in life why you always want things you don't have, you cannot have. In this moment we cannot have that, so let's take the rest and make the absolute best of it."