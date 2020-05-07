Coronavirus: Impossible To Give A Date For Serie A Return – Vincenzo Spadafora

Italy's minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora said it is "impossible to give a date" for the return of Serie A amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

Serie A has been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 crisis, though most teams are returning to individual training this week.

Spadafora has previously reiterated that team training will not resume before May 18, despite the government allowing players to return to club facilities.

With Germany's Bundesliga set to restart its 2019-20 campaign later in May, Spadafora said on Wednesday: "The [Italian Football Federation] FIGC has proposed a protocol, which the technical-scientific committee will evaluate tomorrow [Thursday].

"We hope the green light can be given, even if football's a sport where there is no possibility of avoiding contact and the use of protective tools isn't envisaged.

"In the last few days, even organised fans have condemned the idea of resuming the campaign.

"I refer to Europe, where the only certain dates given have been from countries that have decided to stop their seasons. Even England, which seemed the readiest, postponed the decision to resume training only a week ago.

"I repeat my stance, which also applies to the government: we hope the season resumes soon, but right now it's still impossible to give a date. We have to see how the contagion curve will develop in the next two weeks."

Defending champions Juventus were a point clear of Lazio through 26 matches at the time of postponement in March.