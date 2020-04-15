Coronavirus: 'I'm Tired Of Watching Baseball Games That Are 14 Years Old' – Donald Trump Wants Sport Back

April 15, 2020
Poshan
Donald Trump addressed the COVID-19 crisis and sport on Tuesday.

Omnisport 15 April 2020
Addressing COVID-19 and sport on Tuesday, Donald Trump told reporters: "In sports – we want to get our sports back, so importantly.
United States president Donald Trump said he is "tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old" as he eyes the return of sport following the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has brought sport to a standstill around the world – the NBA, NHL, MLS, PGA Tour and NASCAR seasons were among those suspended, while the start of the MLB campaign was pushed back and there are concerns over the NFL.

The Olympic Games have been postponed until 2021, as well as Euro 2020 and the Copa America due to coronavirus, which has killed more than 126,500 people globally and over 26,000 in the US.

"We have to get our sports back. I'm tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old. But I haven't actually had too much time to watch.

"I would say maybe I watch one batter, and then I get back to work."

Trump also revealed an advisory group that will work to help reopen the US economy.

The group includes NBA commissioner Adam Silver, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, UFC president Dana White, WWE's Vince McMahon, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

Coronavirus: England All-Rounder Sam Curran Open To Behind-Closed Doors Cricket

