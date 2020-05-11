Coronavirus: Eden Hazard Trains As Real Madrid Crank Up Preparations For La Liga Return

Eden Hazard was pictured training with Real Madrid as Los Blancos cranked up preparations for a potential La Liga resumption next month.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News
It has been an injury-hit debut campaign for Hazard, who joined from Chelsea in a big-money move prior to the 2019-20 season.
The Belgium forward fractured his right ankle during a 1-0 defeat at Levante in February, having recovered from a similar injury sustained in a Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain in November.
But Hazard was back in training on Monday, with the Spanish top flight having been halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
@hazardeden10#RMCity | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/CAX6OYXwc1— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 11, 2020
Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale and Marcelo were also shown on Madrid's Twitter account, with several others included in a gallery on the club's official website.
A Madrid statement read: "Two months later, the squad has returned to the training pitches at Real Madrid City.
"The players have been working out since 10am under the direction of Zinedine Zidane and the strict health rules of the LFP protocol for the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Divided into two shifts and on various pitches, the Real Madrid players perform their first individual exercises with and without the ball."
We're back to work!#RMCity | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/f9hLcEmNqp— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) May 11, 2020
@MarceloM12#RMCity | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/olhSFwLxzw— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 11, 2020
Barcelona returned to training on Friday, with fellow La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid back a day later.
Atletico's Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi was absent amid reports he had tested positive for coronavirus, with the club alluding to the situation with a message on Twitter that read: "Renan Lodi salutes you from home. See you soon on the pitch!"
La Liga has no definitive return date as yet, but president Javier Tebas said on Sunday he is targeting a resumption from June 12 and matches taking place every day for 35 days.
Barca led Madrid by two points after 27 rounds prior to La Liga's suspension.
‘To Understand These Brave People,’ Filmmaker Travels 1,200 Km With Seven Migrant Labourers
Indian And Chinese Troops Disengage After 'Incidents Of Face-off' In North Sikkim
Is It Safe To Have Sex During Covid Pandemic? Do's And Don'ts That We Better Know
Five Air India Pilots Test Positive For COVID-19 In Mumbai, All Asymptomatic
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Resuming Flight Operations Within A Week Will Be Fraught With Challenges. Here Is Why
'Betrayal By Elected Govts': Activist Aruna Roy On Suspension Of Labour Laws
Five Labourers Killed, 11 Injured As Truck Overturns In Madhya Pradesh