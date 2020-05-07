May 07, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Coronavirus: Brescia Captain Reveals His Team Opposes Serie A Resumption

Coronavirus: Brescia Captain Reveals His Team Opposes Serie A Resumption

Most clubs in the Italian league are resuming training on an individual basis this week but last-place Brescia is one of the holdouts.

PTI 07 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Coronavirus: Brescia Captain Reveals His Team Opposes Serie A Resumption
Brescia is one of areas hit hardest by the virus but Daniele Gastaldello says he was never tested.
Twitter
Coronavirus: Brescia Captain Reveals His Team Opposes Serie A Resumption
outlookindia.com
2020-05-07T15:07:29+0530

Brescia captain Daniele Gastaldello says his entire squad opposes resuming the Serie A soccer season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

Gastaldello tells Italian daily La Repubblica “we don't feel safe. They're asking us to resume training and to get back out onto the field right away ... It's putting all of the players' safety on the line.”

He says “I'm speaking for me and for my teammates" and adds it's not worth it “if the price of resuming is us getting seriously injured.”

Most clubs in the Italian league are resuming training on an individual basis this week but last-place Brescia is one of the holdouts.

Brescia is one of areas hit hardest by the virus but Gastaldello says he was never tested.

He says “we'll know if we've had it only once they test us before training.”

Brescia president Massimo Cellino has also been a vociferous opponent to resuming the season but says it's not because he wants his club to avoid relegation.

The Italian government has not yet approved the resumption of the season.

Next Story >>

On This Day In Sport, May 7: The Miracle Of Anfield And Seve Ballesteros Remembered

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos