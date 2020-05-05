May 05, 2020
Coronavirus: Barcelona Stars Set For Medical Tests Ahead Of Training Return

Barcelona have been granted permission to carry out medicals on players with a view to resuming training as soon as possible

Omnisport 05 May 2020
Barcelona players will be given medical tests on Wednesday ahead of a possible return to individual training at the club's Ciutat Esportiva.
Barcelona players will be given medical tests on Wednesday ahead of a possible return to individual training at the club's Ciutat Esportiva.

LaLiga teams have been granted permission to resume training this week after the Spanish government eased restrictions prohibiting outdoor exercise.

Barca's training facilities were inspected on Tuesday and the champions are now planning to carry out appropriate testing "to guarantee the players' health".

Spanish football was suspended indefinitely in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it is hoped the 2019-20 season can be resumed rather than brought to a close, as has happened in Netherlands and France.

The top two leagues have agreed a 'Return to Training Protocol' with Spain's ministry of health to allow players to restart individual training programmes.

The intention is for small group sessions to then be phased in as part of a gradual build-up towards a possible restart of LaLiga in June.

Barca were two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table with 11 matches left to play when the competition was suspended.

