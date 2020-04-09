Coronavirus: Andy Murray Lays Down '100 Volley Challenge' To Roger Federer

Social media challenges have come to the fore during the coronavirus pandemic, and Andy Murray has laid down the gauntlet to the rest of the tennis community.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Tennis News

From juggling toilet rolls with their feet to trying to put a top on while doing a handstand, people have been doing all manner of things to while away the time during isolation.

Three-time major champion Murray and his wife Kim Sears have now initiated the '100 volley challenge'.

They certainly didn't make it look easy and after completing their century, Murray had to duck to avoid a searing forehand from his wife.

A challenge to all tennis players and fans... The volley challenge. There was no bickering during the filming of the video , although I think the last volley was aimed at my head... I can't be the only one that wants to see Rog and Mirka hitting a few balls together... pic.twitter.com/c0lMnNuSSQ — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) April 9, 2020

Murray insisted there was "no bickering" but the game looks like it has the potential to be a test of love.