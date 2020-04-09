Coronavirus: Andy Murray Lays Down '100 Volley Challenge' To Roger Federer

April 09, 2020
Poshan
"I can't be the only one that wants to see Rog and Mirka hitting a few balls together," tweeted Andy Murray after outlining a new challenge

Omnisport 09 April 2020
Roger Federer and Andy Murray
outlookindia.com
2020-04-09T22:49:26+0530

Social media challenges have come to the fore during the coronavirus pandemic, and Andy Murray has laid down the gauntlet to the rest of the tennis community.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Tennis News

From juggling toilet rolls with their feet to trying to put a top on while doing a handstand, people have been doing all manner of things to while away the time during isolation.

Three-time major champion Murray and his wife Kim Sears have now initiated the '100 volley challenge'.

They certainly didn't make it look easy and after completing their century, Murray had to duck to avoid a searing forehand from his wife.

Murray insisted there was "no bickering" but the game looks like it has the potential to be a test of love.

