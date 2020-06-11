Coppa Italia Scraps Extra Time For Semis And Final

Lega Serie A has altered the rules for the remaining Coppa Italia fixtures, meaning there will be no extra time in the semi-finals or final.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

After a three-month absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, football in Italy will resume on Friday when Juventus take on Milan in the second leg of their semi-final. The first match finished 1-1 in February.

Napoli will host Inter in the other last-four clash on Saturday, with Gennaro Gattuso's side leading 1-0 from the first leg.

The final will be held on June 17, three days prior to the resumption of Serie A.

To ensure players are not overworked on their return to action and reduce the risk of injury, Coppa matches will go straight to penalties if teams cannot be separated at the end of 90 minutes.

However, the away goals rule will remain in use for the semi-finals.