Copa del Rey Draw: Atletico To Face Cornella As Barcelona, Real Madrid Given Byes

Atletico Madrid will face third-tier side Cornella in the second round of the Copa del Rey. (More Football News)

Diego Simeone's side will head to Catalonia for the match on January 6, just three days after they face Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga.

Atleti beat Cardassar 3-0 in the previous round to reach this stage, at which teams from the top flight cannot yet be drawn against each other.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad were all given byes to the next round as they will be competing in the Supercopa de Espana early next month.

The draw was designed so that LaLiga clubs would face one-off matches against teams from below the second tier, with all those games taking place at the home grounds of those lower-ranked sides.

Valencia will face Yeclano, Sevilla take on Linares and Real Betis will play Mutilvera.

Eibar head to Las Rozas, Villarreal will meet Zamora or Logrones and Real Valladolid must take on Marbella.

Oviedo, meanwhile, must make a journey of more than 983 kilometres to face Malaga.

The matches will take place on January 5, 6 and 7, with the draw for the next round on January 8.

Copa del Rey draw:

Las Rozas v Eibar

Mutilvera v Real Betis

Alcoyano v Huesca

Zamora or Logrones v Villarreal

Marbella v Real Valladolid

Ibiza v Celta Vigo

Yeclano v Valencia

Cultural Leonesa v Granada

Poblense or Olot v Osasuna

Linares v Sevilla

Portugalete v Levante

Cordoba v Getafe

Deportivo La Coruna v Deportivo Alaves

Cornella v Atletico Madrid

Pontevedra v Cadiz

La Nucia v Elche

Socuellamos v Leganes

Amorebieta v Sporting Gijon

Pena v Sabadell

Haro or Linense v Rayo Vallecano

Burgos v Espanyol

Navalcarnero v Las Palmas

Numancia v Almeria

Alcorcon v Real Zaragoza

Castellon v Tenerife

Fuenlabrada v Mallorca

Malaga v Real Oviedo

Girona v Lugo

