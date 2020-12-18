Copa del Rey Draw: Atletico To Face Cornella As Barcelona, Real Madrid Given Byes

Atletico Madrid will face third-tier side Cornella in the second round of the Copa del Rey. (More Football News)
Diego Simeone's side will head to Catalonia for the match on January 6, just three days after they face Deportivo Alaves in LaLiga.
Atleti beat Cardassar 3-0 in the previous round to reach this stage, at which teams from the top flight cannot yet be drawn against each other.
Barcelona, Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad were all given byes to the next round as they will be competing in the Supercopa de Espana early next month.
The draw was designed so that LaLiga clubs would face one-off matches against teams from below the second tier, with all those games taking place at the home grounds of those lower-ranked sides.
Valencia will face Yeclano, Sevilla take on Linares and Real Betis will play Mutilvera.
Eibar head to Las Rozas, Villarreal will meet Zamora or Logrones and Real Valladolid must take on Marbella.
Oviedo, meanwhile, must make a journey of more than 983 kilometres to face Malaga.
The matches will take place on January 5, 6 and 7, with the draw for the next round on January 8.
#SorteoCopa | ¡¡ASÍ QUEDA CONFIGURADA LA SEGUNDA ELIMINATORIA DE LA #CopaDelRey!!— RFEF (@rfef) December 18, 2020
Los partidos se disputarán los días 5, 6 y 7 de enero de 2021.
Toda la información: https://t.co/6NscZ2KY4U#LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/emKfb1j8dH
Copa del Rey draw:
Las Rozas v Eibar
Mutilvera v Real Betis
Alcoyano v Huesca
Zamora or Logrones v Villarreal
Marbella v Real Valladolid
Ibiza v Celta Vigo
Yeclano v Valencia
Cultural Leonesa v Granada
Poblense or Olot v Osasuna
Linares v Sevilla
Portugalete v Levante
Cordoba v Getafe
Deportivo La Coruna v Deportivo Alaves
Cornella v Atletico Madrid
Pontevedra v Cadiz
La Nucia v Elche
Socuellamos v Leganes
Amorebieta v Sporting Gijon
Pena v Sabadell
Haro or Linense v Rayo Vallecano
Burgos v Espanyol
Navalcarnero v Las Palmas
Numancia v Almeria
Alcorcon v Real Zaragoza
Castellon v Tenerife
Fuenlabrada v Mallorca
Malaga v Real Oviedo
Girona v Lugo
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Baraatis Look For Bride's House Entire Night, Return Without Her In UP
Amartya Sen A Selfish Person? Visva Bharati VC’s Remark Sparks Row
Nadda Convoy Attack: Mamata Govt Fumes Over Centre's Order To Transfer IPS Officers, Refuses To Abide