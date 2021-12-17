Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships: Purnima Pandey Lifts Gold, Books 2022 CWG Spot

Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Purnima Pandey created eight national records enroute to her women’s +87kg gold medal. She also became the fourth Indian to qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games from this competition.

Purnima Pandey lifted a total of 229kg to top the podium in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent. | Facebook

2021-12-17T10:26:49+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 10:26 am

Indian lifter Purnima Pandey created eight national records on the way to gold in the women’s +87kg category at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent on Thursday. (More Sports News)

Purnima lifted 229kg (102kg+127kg) to stand on top of the podium and directly qualify for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Purnima created eight national records, two in the snatch section and three each in clean and jerk and total category. Lovepreet Singh lifted 348kg (161kg+187kg) to win the silver in the men’s 109kg event.

The Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship bronze medallist created three national records in the snatch section, and one each in the clean and jerk and total here. In the women’s 87kg event, Anuradha Pavunraj bagged the bronze medal with a total effort of 195kg (90kg+105kg).

Purnima thus became the fourth Indian weightlifter from this competition to qualify for 2022 Commonwealth Games. Earlier, Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men’s 67kg), Achinta Sheuli (men’s 73kg) and Ajay Singh (men’s 81kg) qualified for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. 

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships also serve as a qualifying event for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The gold medallists in each weight category in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships directly qualify for 2022 and the rest will qualify through Commonwealth rankings.

PTI Jeremy Lalrinnunga Tashkent Other Sports Weightlifting 2022 Commonwealth Games Sports
