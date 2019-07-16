Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship: Pakistan, Ghana And Guyana Withdraw At 11th Hour

﻿
Pakistan pulled out of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship due to visa issues, while Ghana and Guyana didn't get government clearance.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 July 2019
The final list of nations that are competing in the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship includes Australia, Bangladesh, Cyprus, England, Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Scotland, South Africa, Singapore and Wales.
Ghana, Guyana and Pakistan on Monday pulled out of the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship beginning on Wednesday, bringing the number of participating teams down to 12.

The final list of nations that are competing here include Australia, Bangladesh, Cyprus, England, Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Scotland, South Africa, Singapore and Wales.

While Ghana and Guyana did not get government clearance, Pakistan pulled out due to visa issues.

ALSO READ: Deepa Malik Backs Out Of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Their withdrawal may have taken the sheen off the championships which began with 17 entries -- Uganda and Jersey had withdrawn citing the same reason as Ghana and Guyana.

Meanwhile, Wales and South Africa were the first two teams to arrive here while Australia, England and Malaysia are expected to reach in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The Indian team members, who returned from Geelong after their participation in the ITTF World Tour Platinum Australian Open, will be arriving on Tuesday morning.

(PTI)

