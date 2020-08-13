August 13, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Coco Gauff Battles Into Quarter-Finals In Lexington

Coco Gauff Battles Into Quarter-Finals In Lexington

American teenager Coco Gauff battled into the Top Seed Open quarter-finals.

Omnisport 13 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Coco Gauff Battles Into Quarter-Finals In Lexington
Coco Gauff edged past second seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 6-4 at the WTA International event.
Getty Images
Coco Gauff Battles Into Quarter-Finals In Lexington
outlookindia.com
2020-08-13T11:52:34+05:30

Coco Gauff moved into the Top Seed Open quarter-finals with an impressive win in Lexington on Wednesday.

(More Tennis News)

The 16-year-old edged past second seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 6-4 at the WTA International event.

Gauff, who reached the fourth round at the Australian Open this year, twice gave up a break lead in the final set before making the most of her third chance.

The American moved into the last eight, where she will face eighth seed Ons Jabeur.

Jabeur also battled, beating qualifier Olga Govortsova 3-6 6-2 6-4.

Jennifer Brady and Marie Bouzkova claimed straight-sets wins to reach the last eight.

Brady crushed sixth seed Magda Linette 6-2 6-3, while Bouzkova was too good for Anna Blinkova 6-4 6-2.

Next Story >>

Why MS Dhoni Is Not Indispensable To Indian Cricket Team

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Tennis Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos